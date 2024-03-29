Oilers Score in All Three Frames to Defeat Thunder
March 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 on Friday night at the BOK Center
Kyle Crnkovic broke the deadlock with 4:51 left in the opening frame, spinning a goal-line shot off Trevor Gorsuch to put the Oilers up 1-0. Jason Pineo jumped on an Oilers' mistake less than a minute later, tying the game 1-1 through one period.
Dante Sheriff wired a shot from between the circle and blue line through Trevor Gorsuch, restoring the Oilers lead to 2-1 3:03 into the second period. Jaden Shields picked up the secondary assist on the tally, giving the rookie a point in his first professional game.
Eddie Matsushima picked up his team-leading 25th tally of the season, finishing a one-touch feed from Blake McLaughlin 1:33 into the third, putting the Oilers up 3-1 and giving Tulsa a goal in all three frames. Shields picked up his second assist of the game and career on the strike.
Julian Junca stopped 26 of 27 shots on the night, earning second-star honors.
The Oilers now head to Wichita, Kansas taking on the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.
