Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers went down 5-2 to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.
Keenan Suthers struck for the Growlers nine minutes into the game as he finished off a slick 2-on-1 rush to give Newfoundland the lead heading into the first intermission.
Zach White replied for the Railers midway through the middle frame to tie things up but Brock Caufield restored Newfoundland's lead just 90 seconds later to make it 2-1 Growlers going into the third.
CJ Regula once again made it a tie game as his goal got the hosts level in a 2-2 game with 15:08 left in regulation before Keeghan Howdeshell gave Worcester their first lead of the game with just 6:11 left to go.
A second from White and another insurance marker from Blade Jenkins brought to a 5-2 final in favour of Worcester.
The Growlers went 3/3 on the PK.
Marko Sikic notched his first pro point.
Newfoundland and Worcester play again on Friday night at 8:35pm.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - Z. White
2. WOR - K. Howdeshell
3. WOR - J. Cipollone
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2024
- Walleye Burn Fuel, Clinch Central Division - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Fall to Toledo on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- Oilers Add WHL Forward and NCAA Defenseman - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Notes: March 27 - Allen Americans at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Blade Jenkins Loaned to Worcester from Hartford - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Face the Rush at the Monument, 8:05 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Brandon Halverson Loaned to Solar Bears; Orlando Releases Cory Dennis - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Rivalry Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Atlanta Adds Josh Boyer to Forward Group - Atlanta Gladiators
- Preview: Royals Open Six-Game Road-Stretch in Trois-Rivières for Midweek Battle of the Cats - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers
- Growlers Sign Forward Marko Sikic to SPC
- Series Preview: March 27-30 at Worcester
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Mariners