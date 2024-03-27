Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers went down 5-2 to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.

Keenan Suthers struck for the Growlers nine minutes into the game as he finished off a slick 2-on-1 rush to give Newfoundland the lead heading into the first intermission.

Zach White replied for the Railers midway through the middle frame to tie things up but Brock Caufield restored Newfoundland's lead just 90 seconds later to make it 2-1 Growlers going into the third.

CJ Regula once again made it a tie game as his goal got the hosts level in a 2-2 game with 15:08 left in regulation before Keeghan Howdeshell gave Worcester their first lead of the game with just 6:11 left to go.

A second from White and another insurance marker from Blade Jenkins brought to a 5-2 final in favour of Worcester.

The Growlers went 3/3 on the PK.

Marko Sikic notched his first pro point.

Newfoundland and Worcester play again on Friday night at 8:35pm.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - Z. White

2. WOR - K. Howdeshell

3. WOR - J. Cipollone

