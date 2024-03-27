Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers went down 5-2 to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.
Keenan Suthers and Brock Caufield gave the Growlers a 2-1 lead thru 40 minutes before the Railers rallied for four unanswered in the third for a 5-2 Worcester victory.
Newfoundland and Worcester get back to it on Friday night at 8:35pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - Z. White
2. WOR - K. Howdeshell
3. WOR - J. Cipollone
