Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers went down 5-2 to the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.

Keenan Suthers and Brock Caufield gave the Growlers a 2-1 lead thru 40 minutes before the Railers rallied for four unanswered in the third for a 5-2 Worcester victory.

Newfoundland and Worcester get back to it on Friday night at 8:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - Z. White

2. WOR - K. Howdeshell

3. WOR - J. Cipollone

