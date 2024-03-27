Atlanta Adds Josh Boyer to Forward Group

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the club has signed forward Joshua Boyer to an ECHL contract.

Boyer, 24, turns pro after playing two years in the NAHL (Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Brookings Blizzard), two in the USHL (Madison Capitals, Sioux City Musketeers), and most recently, five seasons with both the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and St. Lawrence University.

The Wasilla, Alaska native began his collegiate career with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, accruing five points (3G, 2A), 29 PIM, and a +3 rating. Following the shortened 2020-21 campaign, where Boyer only played five games with the Mavericks, the 6-3 center would transfer to St. Lawrence University, where he'd play the next three seasons. In 105 games with the Saints, he'd serve as a productive presence down the middle, posting 24 points (11G, 13A).

In conjunction with this roster move, the Gladiators have announced they have released forward Spencer Kennedy. Kennedy, 23, appeared in 21 games with Atlanta, accumulating 77 penalty minutes.

Atlanta returns to action on Friday and Saturday night, for a back-to-back, out-of-division set with the Norfolk Admirals on the road. On Friday it's a 7:05 puck drop, while on Saturday, the action begins at 6:05PM. Be sure to catch it all live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

