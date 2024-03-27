Patrick Curry Breaks Mavericks Scoring Record as Kansas City Picks up 100th Point in a Win over Iowa
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
With a second-period goal, forward Patrick Curry is now the Mavericks single-season ECHL points record holder. Curry's goal was his 33rd of the season and 77th total point. He passed Dane Fox's 76 points in the 2016-17 season.
Curry's offensive performance helped the Mavericks to a 3-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. It was the team's 47th win and gave them 100 points on the season for the second time in franchise history. The Mavericks 47 wins and 100 points both lead the ECHL. Kansas City is one of four teams with a postseason spot already secured.
The former Boston University captain leads the Mavericks in goals scored and ranks second in assists. He has set professional career highs in every statistical category this season with Kansas City.
Curry entered the night ranked second in the ECHL in points and goals and eighth in assists league-wide.
With more accomplishments to chase, Curry is now three goals away from tying the franchise's single-season goals mark, set by Andrew Courtney in 2014-15.
As a team, the Mavericks are five wins away from tying the franchise's single-season wins mark and nine points away from tying the points record, both set in 2015-16.
The Mavericks and Heartlanders meet again on Friday and Saturday nights at Cable Dahmer Arena. Limited tickets for all four remaining Mavericks regular season home games are available.
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at Cable Dahmer Arena on April 17 and 18 are on sale now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
