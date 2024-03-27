Forward Blade Jenkins Loaned to Worcester from Hartford

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Blade Jenkins has been loaned from the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League to the Worcester Railers.

Jenkins, 23, returns to Worcester for the second time since signing a contract with the Wolfpack on February 17th. In 47 games played for Worcester this season, Jenkins has 20 goals and 25 assists. Jenkins is still the team leader in goals (20), and is now second to Ashton Calder in points (45). Jenkins is leading Worcester in points per game at 0.96.

Jenkins was on an ECHL contract with the Railers to start the season before signing in Hartford. Since signing with the Wolfpack, Jenkins has played in ten games and recorded three points (2g-1a). Jenkins had spent the previous three seasons in the AHL under contract with the New York Islanders playing for the Bridgeport Islanders, where he recorded 20 points (10g-10a) in 89 games played.

