Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Rivalry Night at Maverik Center

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (42-18-2-2, 88 points, .688 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (29-32-3, 61 points, .477 Win %)

Date: March 27, 2024 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11055507-2024-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. It's the tenth of 14 meetings this season between the clubs. The Grizzlies open up a 6 game homestand on Wednesday night. 6 of the final 8 games in the regular season will be at Maverik Center, where Utah is 19-9-2 on the season, outscoring teams 102 to 88. Utah is 10-0 at home when leading after 1 period and 12-1 when leading after 2 frames. Utah is 7-1-2 at home in one-goal games. The Grizz have outscored opponents 44 to 27 in the third periods over their last 28 games.

Dylan Fitze has scored 11 goals in his last 15 games. Brandon Cutler has a current 6 game point streak (3 goals, 7 assists). Utah is 6-0-3 in games decided past regulation. Utah is 21-4-2 when scoring first this season.

Games Remaining in 2023-2024 Regular Season

Wednesday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab.

Friday, April 12, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley have been a tremendous dynamic duo which reminds Grizzlies fans of the great playoff run that Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Ben Tardif had in 2022. Cutler has 8 goals and 10 assists in his last 12 games. Cutler is tied for 5th in the league with 31 goals this season. He is 2nd in shots on goal with 244.

Brett Stapley has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in his last 6 games. Stapley tied for 2nd in the league with 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists). The 45 assists are 7th best in the league.

Josh Wesley leads the league in goals among defensemen with 17. Wesley leads league defensemen with 7 power play goals and is 3rd among defensemen with 170 shots on goal. Kyle Mayhew is tied for fourth among league defensemen with 49 points. The 48 points for Mayhew lead all rookie defensemen. Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 15 power play assists.

Scoreboard Watching

Utah is currently in fourth place in the Mountain division, 2 points behind Tulsa for third place. The Grizz have a 4-point lead ahead of fifth place Allen.

3. Tulsa - 64 games played, 28-29-6-1 record - 63 Points. 8 games left - 3 home, 5 away (5 vs Wichita - 2 home 3 away, 3 vs Allen - 1 home 2 away).

4. Utah - 64 games played, 29-32-3 record - 61 Points. 8 games left - 6 home, 2 away (3 vs Idaho, 3 vs KC, 2 at Idaho).

5. Allen - 62 games played, 27-32-3 record - 57 Points. 10 games left - 5 home, 5 away (3 at Rapid City, 1 at Wichita, 3 vs Adirondack, 3 vs Tulsa - 2 home, 1 away).

6. Wichita - 63 games played, 23-32,7-1 record - 54 Points. 9 games left - 4 home, 5 away (5 vs Tulsa - 3 home, 2 away, 1 vs Allen, 3 at Rapid City).

7. Rapid City - 63 games played, 25-35-3 record - 53 Points. 9 games left - 6 home, 3 away (3 vs Allen, 3 at Idaho, 3 vs Wichita).

Utah vs Idaho This Season

It's the 10th of 14 meetings this season between the Mountain Division rivals. Utah is 2-7 vs Idaho this season with both wins coming at Idaho Central Arena.

Kyle Mayhew leads Utah with 11 points vs Idaho (2 goals, 9 assists). Brett Stapley has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 7 games vs Idaho. Brandon Cutler has 4 goals vs Idaho this season.

For Idaho they are led by Matt Register, who has 11 points vs Utah (1 goal, 10 assists). Mark Rassell (Now with the AHL's Texas Stars, has 6 goals vs Utah this season). Wade Murphy and Ty Pelton-Byce each have 3 goals and 5 assists vs Utah this season.

Utah 3 @ Idaho 1 (Mar 2 2024)

Utah 7 @ Idaho 8 (Mar 1 2024)

Utah 1 @ Idaho 3 (Feb 28 2024)

Utah 6 @ Idaho 5 (Feb 10 2024) OT

Idaho 4 @ Utah 1 (Feb 9 2024)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 1 (Dec 23 2023)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 3 (Dec 22 2023)

Idaho 4 @ Utah 1 (Oct 28 2023)

Idaho 5 @ Utah 4 (Oct 27 2023)

Brandon Cutler Joins Grizzlies 30 Goal Club

Brandon Cutler scored his 30th goal of the season on March 18th vs Norfolk. Cutler is the first Grizzly to reach 30-plus goals since Caleb Herbert tallied 32 goals for the 2018-19 club. Current Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich is the only player to have multiple 30 plus goal seasons in team history.

Grizzlies 30+ Goal Club

Brandon Cutler - 31 (2023-24).

Caleb Herbert - 32 (2018-19).

Paul McIlveen - 30 (2011-12).

Ryan Kinasewich - 48 (2009-10).

AJ Perry - 30 (2009-10).

Tom May- 31 (2008-09).

Kinasewich - 39 (2005-06).

John Purves - 36 (1999-2000).

Sean Tallaire - 31 (1999-2000).

Brad Lauer - 31 (1998-99).

Kip Miller - 38 (1997-98).

Mark Lawrence - 36 (1997-98).

Brett Lievers - 36 (1995-96).

Military Night Miracle at Maverik Center

On March 16th the Utah Grizzlies overcame a 4-1 deficit late in regulation as they scored 3 goals in 68 seconds to tie the game. Kyle Mayhew scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 17:03 in. 48 seconds later Dylan Fitze scored a 5 on 4 power play goal to make it a one goal game. Just 20 seconds later it was Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley who scored on a one-timer from the slot to tie the game 18:11 in. Wesley scored the overtime game winner on a power play 1:30 in. An outstanding crowd of 8562 saw the game on Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Josh Wesley scored 2 goals and 1 assist on the night. Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 2 assists. Cole Gallant had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brett Stapley had 3 assists, including the main assist on the overtime game winner.

Great Crowds at Maverik Center

A big crowd of 8562 on Military Night saw the Grizzlies win a 5-4 overtime thriller. It was the 6th time this season the Grizzlies had a crowd of over 8000. Utah has had 8 games with over 7600 fans at Maverik Center. For the season Utah is averaging 5,868 fans per game and they are on pace to have the largest average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the AHL's Grizzlies averaged 6,353 per game.

Utah Has Had Success at Home

The Grizzlies will be home for 6 of their final 9 games of the 2023-24 regular season. The Grizzlies are 19-9-2 at home this season. They have outscored opponents 102 to 88 at Maverik Center this season. 40 of Utah's 59 standings points have come at home. Utah's penalty kill is 7th in the league at home (77 for 93, 82.8 %). Utah is 10-0 at home when leading after 1 period and 12-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz are 7-1-2 at home in one goal games.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#7 Brett Stapley has 21 points (6g, 15a) in his last 12 games. Stapley has a point in 16 of his last 23 games. Stapley leads Utah with 45 assists and 67 points. He leads Utah with 17 multiple point games.

#13 Dylan Fitze has 11 goals and 4 assists in his last 15 games.

#20 Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 17. Wesley leads all league defensemen with 7 power play goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 170 shots on goal. Wesley has 5 goals and 7 assists in his last 12 games.

#21 Tyler Penner has appeared in 208 consecutive regular season games for Utah, 232 if you include the playoffs.

#24 Nathan Burke is 4th on the club with 18 goals.

#25 Cole Gallant has 2 goals and 6 assists in his last 11 games. Gallant has 7 different 2 assist games. Gallant has a point in 3 of his last 6 games.

#26 Alex Beaucage scored 2 goals and 3 assists vs RC on March 8. Beaucage has 9 points (4g, 5a) in his last 8 games. Beaucage has 102 shots in 21 games. He has a point in 11 of his 21 games with Utah. Beaucage was the league's Player of the Week for March 4-10, 2024.

#27 Kyle Mayhew has 15 points in his last 12 games (5g, 10a). Mayhew leads all league rookie defenseman with 49 points (13g, 36a). Mayhew is 3rd among league rookies with 15 power play assists.

#29 Brandon Cutler has 8 goals and 8 assists in his last 12 games. Cutler is 2nd in the league with 244 shots on goal and is tied for 5th with 31 goals. Cutler and Wesley are tied for the Grizzlies lead with 7 power play goals. Cutler has 14 multiple point games this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies are home for 6 of their last 8 games. Utah has won 11 of their last 16 home games (11-3-2 record). Utah is 19-9-2 at home this season, outscoring opponents 102 to 88. Utah is averaging 6,789 fans per game over their last 18 home games. Utah has had 8 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is averaging 5,868 fans per game and is on pace for their largest average attendance since the 2002-03 season when the Grizz averaged 6353 fans per game when the club was in the AHL. Utah is 6-3 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 21-4-2 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 15-2 when leading after 1 period and 16-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 10-0 at home when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 44 to 27 in the third periods over their last 28 games. The Grizz are 10-12-1 in their last 23 road games.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 29-32-3

Home record: 19-9-2

Road record: 10-23-1

Win percentage: .477

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 61

Last 10: 5-3-2

Goals per game: 3.20 (Tied 13th) Goals for: 205

Goals against per game: 3.61 (23rd) Goals Against: 231

Shots per game: 31.73 (11th)

Shots against per game: 33.95 (23rd)

Power Play: 39 for 203 - 19.2 % (17th )

Penalty Kill: 150 for 201 - 74.6 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 676. 10.56 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 21-4-2.

Opposition Scores First: 8-28-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 11-9-3.

Games Decided Past Regulation: 6-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (31)

Assists: Brett Stapley (45)

Points: Stapley (67)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (75)

Power Play Points: Stapley (20)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler (7)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (15)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (244) - 2nd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Nathan Burke (14.3 %) - Minimum 55 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (12)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

17 - Brett Stapley

14 - Brandon Cutler

12 - Cole Gallant

8 - Nathan Burke.

7 - Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Josh Wesley.

3 - Aaron Aragon, Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Dakota Raabe, Bryan Yoon.

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Tyler Penner, Jacob Semik.

1 - Jeremiah Addison, J.C. Campagna, Gianni Fairbrother, Ryan Sandelin, Robbie Stucker, Keoni Texeira, Quinn Wichers, Dean Yakura.

Streaks

Goals: Alex Beaucage (1)

Assists: Brandon Cutler (6) Kyle Mayhew (3)

Points (2 or more): Cutler (6) Mayhew (4) Beaucage (3)

