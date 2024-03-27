Game Notes: March 27 - Allen Americans at Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, start a three-game series against the Allen Americans, AA-affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, tonight at 7:05 p.m.

The Rush are still well-within the playoff picture, but need success heading into the final nine games of the season. The Rush have not seen the Americans since December of 2023.

RUSH GO MESSING WITH TEXAS IN THREE-GAME SERIES

At one point 12 points away from the playoffs last weekend, the Rush are now only eight points back of the Utah Grizzlies heading into a three-game series with fifth-place Allen this week. The Rush and Americans have been rivals since Rapid City defeated Allen in the 2010 CHL championship. This season, the Rush walloped Allen in a 10-5 victory on December 20, before dropping the last two of the series to the Americans prior to the Christmastime break. Allen has dropped their last two games while the Rush have won back-to-back games for the first time at home since December 30 and 31.

THE BOYS IN THE BLUE PAINT

Matt Radomsky set the single-game ECHL record for saves this season with 55 in Saturday's 4-3 win over Utah. Radomsky came within 12 saves of setting the overall ECHL record of 67 saves in a single game. The Rush also saw rookie netminder Christian Propp log his first pro win with 24 saves on Sunday. Propp also rimmed an assist to Brett Gravelle for his second goal of the game on Sunday, becoming the first Rush goaltender this season to log an assist.

ROOKIES ROLLING

After having made their home and professional debuts in the last two weeks (five games), every Rush collegiate signing has logged at least a point in his pro career. Parker Bowman has two goals, Rylee St. Onge has two assists, Jake Stella added a helper this past weekend, Peter Muzyka assisted on the road in Utah, and Zach Taylor logged an assist on Saturday night. In addition, goaltender Christian Propp logged his first pro win on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RIVALRY

The Rush are 2-4-1 this season on Wednesday, winning one of those games at home vs. Fort Wayne. The other Wednesday win came on Dec. 20 against Allen in the highest offensive output of the season (10 goals). The Rush have twice scored ten goals in the Scott Burt era, once against Utah in 2022 and once against Allen this season.

HELLO OLD FRIEND

Former Rush forward James Hardie will get the chance to suit up against his old team this week. Hardie potted 10 goals and added four assists for the Rush in 43 games this season after being acquired in a trade that sent defenseman Carter Robertson to Cincinnati. Hardie has already scored twice and assisted once in only two games with Allen. The rookie from Barrie, Ontario, had 82 points with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads last year. The Rush received future considerations in the Hardie trade, with considerations required to be filled before the end of June of this year.

FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN

On Saturday, the Utah Grizzlies were 12 points clear of the Rush and four points clear of Allen for the division's final playoff spot. However, as of tonight... there is a ten-point separation between third and seventh place in the division. If the Rush sweep the series, they would be ahead of Allen in the standings with the Americans holding only one game-in-hand exiting Rapid City and the end of the weekend.

NINE GAMES TO GO

The Rush schedule now only contains nine games remaining, three against Allen, Idaho, and Wichita. Rapid City will play six of those games at home, evenly split by the three-game series against Idaho starting a week from today. The Rush are 1-2-0 against Allen, 1-9-1 against Idaho, and 5-2-0 against Wichita this season. Of note, Allen has not visited Rapid City this season, and the Rush are 1-1-1 at Idaho Central Arena this year.

POWER PLAY x2

For the fifth time this season, the Rush scored twice on the powerplay in the same game. Rapid City is 4-1-0 this season when the powerplay scores multiple times in a game, with the only loss coming to Savannah on February 28. The Rush defeated Allen 10-5 on Dec. 20 with the powerplay scoring twice. Rapid City's powerplay is 4-for-15 against the Americans this season for a 26.7 percent conversion rate.

LUCKY NUMBER 13

After some scoring reviews from the weekend, captain Alex Aleardi is riding an uninterrupted 13-game point streak heading into the night. Aleardi's streak is the longest such streak for the Rush this season, with Logan Nelson having an eight-game point streak prior to suffering his injury. Aleardi has also put out more points this season than any other year in his career with 66.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 10 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah wins in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah loses in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Allen WIN

Idaho Utah Utah up 8*

*The Rush have one game-in-hand over Utah

