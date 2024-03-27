Oilers Add WHL Forward and NCAA Defenseman

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie forward Tyson Greenway and rookie defenseman Jaden Shields.

Greenway, 21, joins the Oilers after posting 99 points (47G, 52A) and 304 PIM in 259 WHL games, 210 with the Tri-City Americans before closing his Major Junior career with 49 games as a Calgary Hitmen.

A physical presence, the 6'2, 204 lbs. forward recorded 68 PIM or more in his final three WHL seasons, totaling 304. Greenway excelled in the 2022-23 playoffs with Tri-City, recording six points (5G, 1) in just six games.

Tyson's father, Davie Greenway also played for the Tri-City Americans before closing his playing career with former CHL opponent, the Nashville Nighthawks.

A strong hockey pedigree, the St. Albert, Alberta native has two cousins who play professionally. His eldest cousin, Jordan Greenway, plays for the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL and represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Tyson's other cousin, J.D. Greenway currently plays in the ECHL with Greenville. Prior to his time with the Swamp Rabbits he appeared in 37 games with AHL Providence and was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 72nd overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Shields, 24, joins the Oilers after a four-year career at Adrian College. The former Bulldog compiled a staggering 121 points (24G, 97A) and a plus-70 rating in 110 games with his alma mater.

Shields earned NCHA Freshman of the Year honors in 2020-21 before making the All-Tournament team en route to a 2021-22 NCAA D3 National Championship. The 5'10, 180 lbs. defenseman led all D3 blue liners in points (39) and assists (28) during the 2023-24 season after finishing second in 2022-23.

Prior to his college career, Shields split his junior development between the NAHL and USHL, representing the Austin Bruins in the NAHL and Sioux City, Chicago, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Lincoln in the USHL. The Royal Oak, Michigan native amassed 66 points (16G, 50A) in 147 games with the Bruins. In 53 games over two seasons, Shields recorded three goals and four assists for his USHL clubs.

The Oilers begin a home-and-home series with the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center on Friday, March 29 for Dino Night. The first 1000 fans through the doors will receive a free, Oilers-Themed Dinosaur plush, and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

ECHL Stories from March 27, 2024

