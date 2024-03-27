Preview: Royals Open Six-Game Road-Stretch in Trois-Rivières for Midweek Battle of the Cats

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a stretch of six -straight road games against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée Videotron.

The road stretch continues on Friday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena before a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:05 p.m., Friday April, 5th at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 6th at 6:05 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

Fans can take part in a pre-game on-ice yoga session for $25 on April 13th with BLDG 7 Yoga! Yoga on the ice begins at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 5:15 p.m.! Participants must bring their own yoga matt, water bottle and wear sneakers. Register HERE and enter at the VIP entrance on Penn Street outside the Lion's Den team store on April 13th!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals post a 26-31-5-2 record after going 1-2 in their three-game series against the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena. Reading defeated the Railers in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday, March 23rd in between regulation loses to the Railers on Friday, March 22nd, 7-3, and Sunday, March 24th, 6-3. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 10-11-2-1 record with a point earned in 13 of 24 games.

Forward Tag Bertuzzi enters Wednesday on a career-high five-game point streak (3g-3a). Forward Joe Nardi leads the team in points this season in points (44) and assists (28). Forward Jake Smith has scored a goal in four-straight games (4g-1a) and ties Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in goals (17).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières enters the season series finale tied with Worcester for 5th place in the North Division standings (62 points). The Lions have earned a point in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2) with a 3-0-1 record at home. The Lions have outscored their opposition 14-7 over their last four home games which includes a 5-0 shutout win backstopped by 23-save shutout by Zachary Édmond on March 15th against Idaho.

Forward Jakov Novak leads the Lions in goals (26), points (60) and ties for the team lead in assists (26) with forward Alex Olivier-Voyer. Novak has a team high seven power play goals and has scored three goals over his last two games with a point registered in seven of his last eight games (6g-9a).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

