Fuel Fall to Toledo on Wednesday Night
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday Night. Despite heading into the third period tied, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Walleye 3-2 in regulation.
1ST PERIOD
At 3:15, Toledo struck first with a goal by Brandon Kruse to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead.
Jacob Graves added to their lead at 18:03 to make it 2-0 despite the Fuel outshooting them 9-5 and leading possession of the puck.
2ND PERIOD
Toledo's Matt Anderson took the game's first penalty at 5:14 for slashing to give the Fuel a power play opportunity.
Just two seconds before the penalty expired, Jon Martin scored to make it 2-1. Cam Hausinger and Ross MacDougall claimed assists on that goal.
At 10:09, Sam Craggs took an interference penalty giving Indy another power play.
While they didn't score on the power play, a few seconds after it ended, Kyle Maksimovich scored to tie the game 2-2. MacDougall and goaltender Mitchell Weeks claimed assists on that goal.
At 19:23, Hillis sat for high sticking. That penalty would carry over to the third frame. By the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting the Walleye, 17-8.
3RD PERIOD
Chris Cameron took the period's first penalty with a high stick at 5:34 but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.
At 13:50, Hillis took a hooking call that resulted in a goal for Toledo's Trenton Bliss at 14:08 to give them a 3-2 lead.
With three minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Weeks from goal and had a few good scoring attempts but ultimately could not tie the game and lost to the Walleye, 3-2.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, April 3 against the Wheeling Nailers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2024
- Walleye Burn Fuel, Clinch Central Division - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Fall to Toledo on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Topped 5-2 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- Oilers Add WHL Forward and NCAA Defenseman - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Notes: March 27 - Allen Americans at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Blade Jenkins Loaned to Worcester from Hartford - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans Face the Rush at the Monument, 8:05 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Brandon Halverson Loaned to Solar Bears; Orlando Releases Cory Dennis - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Rivalry Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Atlanta Adds Josh Boyer to Forward Group - Atlanta Gladiators
- Preview: Royals Open Six-Game Road-Stretch in Trois-Rivières for Midweek Battle of the Cats - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.