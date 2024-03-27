Fuel Fall to Toledo on Wednesday Night

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday Night. Despite heading into the third period tied, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Walleye 3-2 in regulation.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:15, Toledo struck first with a goal by Brandon Kruse to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead.

Jacob Graves added to their lead at 18:03 to make it 2-0 despite the Fuel outshooting them 9-5 and leading possession of the puck.

2ND PERIOD

Toledo's Matt Anderson took the game's first penalty at 5:14 for slashing to give the Fuel a power play opportunity.

Just two seconds before the penalty expired, Jon Martin scored to make it 2-1. Cam Hausinger and Ross MacDougall claimed assists on that goal.

At 10:09, Sam Craggs took an interference penalty giving Indy another power play.

While they didn't score on the power play, a few seconds after it ended, Kyle Maksimovich scored to tie the game 2-2. MacDougall and goaltender Mitchell Weeks claimed assists on that goal.

At 19:23, Hillis sat for high sticking. That penalty would carry over to the third frame. By the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting the Walleye, 17-8.

3RD PERIOD

Chris Cameron took the period's first penalty with a high stick at 5:34 but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.

At 13:50, Hillis took a hooking call that resulted in a goal for Toledo's Trenton Bliss at 14:08 to give them a 3-2 lead.

With three minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Weeks from goal and had a few good scoring attempts but ultimately could not tie the game and lost to the Walleye, 3-2.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, April 3 against the Wheeling Nailers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.