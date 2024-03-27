Game Day Preview: Americans Face the Rush at the Monument, 8:05 PM CDT

Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams and goaltender Chase Perry vs. the Rapid City Rush

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans took two of three against Rapid City in Allen in December

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/5/24 vs. Adirondack, 7:10 PM CDT

James Hardie makes his Rapid City return: The Americans acquired forward James Hardie from the Rapid City Rush last Tuesday, for future considerations. In two games with the Americans, he has three points (2 goals and 1 assist). He has goals in back-to-back games for Allen. The 22-year-old played in 43 games for Rapid City this season and had 14 points (10 goals and 4 assists). He will make his Americans.

Last time out: The Americans dropped the final game of the series against Kansas City, 3-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Both teams scored early, as Patrick Curry scored his 32nd of the season to put the Mavericks up 1-0 just 17 seconds into the opening period. That goal was the quickest scored against the Americans in the first period this season. Allen answered three minutes later as James Hardie scored his 13th at the 3:05 mark of the opening period. Hardie has goals in back-to-back games since being traded to the Americans. His goal would be the only goal of the night for Allen. Kansas City broke the tie in the second period as Jacob Hayhurst netted his 29th. That would be the game winning goal for KC. The Americans won just one game in their barn this season against the Mavericks going 1-7-0 on home ice. The Americans outshot the Americans 44-27 for the night. Kansas City outshot the Americans in all 15 games of the season series. Mark Sinclair stopped 42 shots, suffering the loss. He was named the number three star of the night. Over his last four starts his save percentage has been sparkling (0,929, 0.912, 0.925, 0.932).

The Americans at the Monument: The Americans will make their first and only appearance in the Black Hills of South Dakota this week. It was almost a year to the date since Allen's last stop in Rapid City. The Americans swept the three-game series winning two of the three games in overtime. Tonight is the first game of a three-game series.

Forsmark released by the Americans: Filip Forsmark was released by the Allen Americans on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound forward played in two games with the Americans and had no points. He just completed his college career at Merrimack College near Boston, where he had 74 points in 123 collegiate games. The 25-year-old was born in Skovde, Sweden.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Home: 13-18-0-0

Away: 14-14-2-1

Overall: 27-32-2-1

Last 10: 3-7-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (34) Kris Myllari

Points: (55) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+11) Ty Farmer

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 10-19-1-0

Away: 15-16-2-0

Overall: 25-35-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (30) Blake Bennett

Assists: (41) Alex Aleardi

Points: (66) Alex Aleardi

+/-: (+7) Mark Duarte

PIM's (106) Tyson Helgesen

