Iowa Rallies Late, But Drops, 3-2
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the final four minutes but fell in their opening game of the week, 3-2, Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brett Budgell tallied the Heartlanders' first on the power play with 3:06 left, a right-circle rip assisted by Louis Boudon. Iowa pulled the goalie shortly after and Jonny Sorenson tallied on Iowa's final shot of the game with 1.7 seconds left (assists to Kevin McKernan and Casey Dornbach).
The Mavericks scored the game's first three goals. Iowa scored on two of their final three shots on goal.
Jack LaFontaine blocked 31 shots for the win. Peyton Jones made 18 saves in defeat.
Iowa outshot Kansas City in the first period (9-7) and the third (16-7).
Casey Carreau opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 13:11 of the first period. The Mavericks added two more in the second period; Patrick Curry tallied his team-leading 33rd of the season on the first shot of the frame and Max Andreev scored with two minutes left in the second.
Iowa completes the road trip at Kansas City with games at the Mavericks on Friday at 7:35 p.m. and Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
The Heartlanders are back at home Apr. 3 at 6:35 p.m., Apr. 5 at 6:35 p.m. and Apr. 6 at 6:05 p.m. to take on the Toledo Walleye at Xtream Arena.
Fan Appreciation Night Apr. 13
The Heartlanders will look to sell out Xtream Arena in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 13th at 6:05 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. The team is planning the most-exciting event ever at Xtream Arena to thank our great fans on Fan Appreication Night. The night will feature a start-to-finish day of activities.
