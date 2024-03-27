ECHL Transactions - March 27

March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Seth Benson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Reece Vitelli, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Kyle Bollers, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Ben Brar, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Jacksonville:

Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Newfoundland:

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve

Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Francis Boisvert, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Cox, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brady Gilmour, F signed contract, added to active roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Miguel Tourigny, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Strauss Mann, G activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Tulsa:

Add Jaden Shields, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyson Greenway, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Delete Jarrett Fiske, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Worcester:

Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.