ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 27, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Seth Benson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Reece Vitelli, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Kyle Bollers, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Ben Brar, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Jacksonville:
Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Newfoundland:
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Marko Sikic, F activated from reserve
Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Francis Boisvert, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG
Reading:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Cox, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brady Gilmour, F signed contract, added to active roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Miguel Tourigny, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Strauss Mann, G activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Tulsa:
Add Jaden Shields, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyson Greenway, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve
Delete Jarrett Fiske, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Worcester:
Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
