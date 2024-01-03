Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Brown will represent the Royals at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

Brown, 24, is on an American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native leads the Royals in points (26) is tied for the team lead in goals (11) and assists (15) through 21 games played this season. Brown is currently skating in his rookie season under an American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 5'9", 190-pound, left-shot forward recorded an assist and -2 rating in four games with Lehigh Valley this season. Brown tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.

The Boston University alum recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3, 2023 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31, 2023.

In total, 21 players from the Royals' history have participated in the ECHL All-Star Classic over the previous 21 seasons of the team. If Brown plays, he will be the 22nd member of Reading's franchise history to partake in the event. Additionally, Brown would be the sixth player in franchise history to play in the All-Star Classic in his rookie season. The last Royal to be named an all-star and partake in the event as a rookie was forward Max Newton (2023).

Newton was the last Royals player to participate in the All-Star Classic as he played in the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Reading has hosted the All-Star Classic twice: once in 2005, and again in 2009.

