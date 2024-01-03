Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open the 2024 calendar year with a quick one game affair against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 PM. This will be the first meeting in Allen this year between the two clubs. Allen is 2-1-0 against Tulsa this season.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: 1/10/24 vs. Utah, 7:10 PM CST
The Americans sent Idaho packing with two losses: The Americans took two out of three games against the Idaho Steelheads last weekend, winning 6-2 on Wednesday night, and 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. It was the first series loss of the season for Idaho. Gavin Gould scored what turned out to be the game winning goal in the second period on Sunday. He scored shorthanded. It was the fourth shorthanded goal of the season for the Americans. Hank Crone scored a pair of goals and added one assist, while last week's ECHL Player of the Week Blake Murray, had a goal and two helpers. Jordan-Ty Fournier had his best game of the season with three assists. The Americans outscored the Steelheads 13 to 11 in the series.
Crone extends streak point streak: Hank Crone scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season on Sunday night extending his point streak to a season-high 11 games. During the 11-game streak he has seven goals and 13 assists. The 2022-2023 Most Valuable Player is third overall in the ECHL averaging 1.55 points per game. He is tied for 10th overall in the league in scoring with 31 points. Since returning from Chicago of the American Hockey League, Crone has failed to produce a point only two times.
Provost dealt to Cincy in a futures deal: Forward William Provost was traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Monday completing an earlier deal this season that brought Goaltender Mark Sinclair to the Americans from the Cyclones. Provost was then dealt to the Maine Mariners to complete a future considerations trade between Cincinnati and Maine. In 15 games for the Americans this year, he had 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists). Maine will be Provost's fourth team this season.
McAuley misses third straight game: American forward Colby McAuley who was injured in practice last Thursday night was absent from the lineup for a third straight game. He missed the entire weekend series against Idaho.
Home Cooking: The Americans have won four of their last five home games taking two from Rapid City, and two from Idaho. After tonight's game against Tulsa, the team will hit the road for three games in Wichita.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa
Allen Americans
Home: 5-8-0
Away: 7-9-1
Overall: 12-17-1
Last 10: 5-5-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (15) Colby McAuley
Assists: (21) Hank Crone
Points: (31) Hank Crone
+/-: (+9) Blake Murray
PIM's: (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 8-5-2-0
Away: 5-8-1-0
Overall: 13-13-3-0
Last 10: 3-7-0-0
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (11) Tyler Poulsen
Assists: (16) Kyle Crnkovic
Points: (23) Kyle Crnkovic
+/-: (+14) Mike McKee
PIM's (32) Kylor Wall
