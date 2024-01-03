Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, along with the ECHL announced today that Admirals goaltender Thomas Milic has been selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Milic, 20, is in the midst of his first season as a professional after being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He has gone 9-2-1-1 with a 2.44 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) this season with the Admirals. He also pitched two shutouts this season.

The British Columbia native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week from Oct. 23-29 after going 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .959 SV%. Milic made his AHL debut with Manitoba on Nov. 11 and picked up his first AHL win six days later against Belleville.

Most recently, Milic was announced as a representative for Team Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup in Switzerland.

Last season, Milic was a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds championship team (WHL). He was named to the CHL First All-Star Team and led all WHL goaltenders during the regular season in SV% (.928) and GAA (2.08). Milic was named Playoff MVP and won the Del Wilson Trophy for the WHL's top goaltender.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

