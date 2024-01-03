Americans Continue Hot Play At Home With 5-2 Win Over Tulsa
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans won their fifth home game in their last six outings, knocking off the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night 5-2 on the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.
The Americans got back-to-back goals thirty-two seconds apart in the second period from Blake Murray and Easton Brodzinski to take their first lead of the game 2-1. The Oilers evened the game halfway through the period as Kalvyn Watson scored on the power play on a perfect deflection to even the score at 2-2.
The third period belonged to the Americans as they outscored Tulsa 3-0 on just five shots to take a 5-2 lead. Kris Myllari scored the eventual game winning goal on the power play at 2:12 of the final frame. Easton Brodzinski scored his second of the night and 11th of the year at the 6:11 mark. Bennett MacArthur added another for good measure at 13:23 of the period putting the puck in the net off the body of an Oilers defenseman for his fourth of the year. The Americans beat the Oilers 5-2 to close within two points of fourth place Tulsa.
Mark Sinclair earned his seventh win of the season by stopping 36 of 38 Tulsa shots. The Americans head to Wichita for a three-game weekend trip starting on Friday night.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - K. Myllari
2. ALN - E. Brodzinski
3. ALN - B. Murray
