Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are back in the community tonight at 6 PM as the team hosts its second off-site practice of the season. The ECHL-leading Mavericks will hit the ice in front of hundreds of youth hockey players at Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena in Kansas City.

The 90-minute practice will be a fun and energetic night in front of family and friends of the Line Creek youth hockey teams as well as the general public.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks off-site practice

WHERE: Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena; 5940 NW Waukomis Dr, Kansas City, MO 64151

WHEN: Tonight from 6-7:30 PM

Kansas City returns to the ice on January 10 at Idaho and is back in Kansas City for six home games in January, beginning on January 19. Single-game and multi-game ticket options are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

