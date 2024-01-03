Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are back in the community tonight at 6 PM as the team hosts its second off-site practice of the season. The ECHL-leading Mavericks will hit the ice in front of hundreds of youth hockey players at Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena in Kansas City.
The 90-minute practice will be a fun and energetic night in front of family and friends of the Line Creek youth hockey teams as well as the general public.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks off-site practice
WHERE: Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena; 5940 NW Waukomis Dr, Kansas City, MO 64151
WHEN: Tonight from 6-7:30 PM
Kansas City returns to the ice on January 10 at Idaho and is back in Kansas City for six home games in January, beginning on January 19. Single-game and multi-game ticket options are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
