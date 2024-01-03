Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Gabriel Chicoine was named the Maine Mariners representative for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the league announced on Wednesday. The event will be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, January 15 at 7:00 PM ET at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Chicoine has had a breakout season for the Mariners, posting 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games, good for third on the team. He also leads the team with nine power play assists. Chicoine's seven goals is tied with Allen's Kris Myllari and Florida's Patrick Holway for the most among ECHL defensemen.

Chicoine is in his third professional season, all of which have been spent with the Mariners. The 26-year-old defenseman from St-Dominique, QC, joined the team at the end of the 2021-22 season after finishing his college career at Bowling Green State University. Last season in his first full campaign as a pro, he skated in 64 games, scoring four goals and adding 30 assists.

In addition to Bowling Green, Chicoine played previously at Norwich University (NCAA DIII), and for the Granby Inouk in the Quebec Junior Hockey League.

"I'm so proud of Chico for getting the nod for the All-Star Game," said Mariners Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin. "He's a guy who has put in the work every day since we signed him out of school. He has really taken a step in every way this year. He does it all with a smile and I know he'll do us proud in Savannah."

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

The Mariners play three games this weekend to open the new year. After visiting Adirondack on Friday, they host the Thunder on Saturday at 6 PM, celebrating their fifth anniversary season with Season V specialty jerseys. They're also home on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for Vs. Cancer Day.

