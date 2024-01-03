Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Gabriel Chicoine was named the Maine Mariners representative for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the league announced on Wednesday. The event will be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, January 15 at 7:00 PM ET at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
Chicoine has had a breakout season for the Mariners, posting 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games, good for third on the team. He also leads the team with nine power play assists. Chicoine's seven goals is tied with Allen's Kris Myllari and Florida's Patrick Holway for the most among ECHL defensemen.
Chicoine is in his third professional season, all of which have been spent with the Mariners. The 26-year-old defenseman from St-Dominique, QC, joined the team at the end of the 2021-22 season after finishing his college career at Bowling Green State University. Last season in his first full campaign as a pro, he skated in 64 games, scoring four goals and adding 30 assists.
In addition to Bowling Green, Chicoine played previously at Norwich University (NCAA DIII), and for the Granby Inouk in the Quebec Junior Hockey League.
"I'm so proud of Chico for getting the nod for the All-Star Game," said Mariners Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin. "He's a guy who has put in the work every day since we signed him out of school. He has really taken a step in every way this year. He does it all with a smile and I know he'll do us proud in Savannah."
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
The Mariners play three games this weekend to open the new year. After visiting Adirondack on Friday, they host the Thunder on Saturday at 6 PM, celebrating their fifth anniversary season with Season V specialty jerseys. They're also home on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for Vs. Cancer Day. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Myllari Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Harris Named to ECHL All-Star Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Aleardi Named Rush Representative at ECHL All-Star Classic - Rapid City Rush
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Dillon Hamaliuk Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Topped 3-1 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: 9 Game Road Trip Begins on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.