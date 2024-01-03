Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday that defenseman Luka Profaca is the Tulsa Oilers representative for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulstream at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on Monday, Jan. 15.

Profaca, 21, is contracted to the San Diego Gulls and is in his second season as a pro. The Mississauga, Ontario native debuted with San Diego last season, appearing in 47 games, registering one goal and four assists for five points. The right-handed defenseman has dressed twice for the Gulls in 2023-24 and has eight points (3G, 5A) in 18 games as an Oiler this season.

The 6'2, 195 lbs. defenseman leads all Oilers in power-play goals with three - a total that is also tops among all ECHL defenseman this season. One of those three power-play strikes was an overtime game winner against the Wichita Thunder on Nov. 26, and the well-rounded blue liner also has two power-play helpers on his resume.

Prior to turning pro, Profaca honed his craft with OHL Guelph, producing 40 points (5G, 35A) in 127 games with the Storm.

Seventy-two ECHL All-Stars have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, 56 of which coming since 2002.

Fans can watch Profaca and the rest of the ECHL's best and brightest live on NHL Network on Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 6:00 p.m. CT. A format of the Classic can be found below.

The 2024 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3. A list of all the All-Star representatives can be found at ECHL.com.

The Oilers head to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for the first time this season tonight, Jan. 3 to take on the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa then hosts Rapid City three times this weekend - Friday, Jan. 5, Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. Friday and Saturday's games will start at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday will begin at 4:05 p.m. Saturday is the Oilers annual Alzheimer's Awareness Night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.