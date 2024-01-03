Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Trevor Cosgrove has been selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.
Cosgrove, 26, is in his second season as a professional, splitting time between the Railers and Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. In 25 games with Worcester this season, he has three goals and fourteen assists. Cosgrove is leading the Railers defensemen in points, and is third amongst ECHL defensemen in shots taken at 80. The 6'0, 201lb defenseman is currently up with Bridgeport, having played in two games for the Islanders this season.
Prior to playing professional hockey, the Exeter, NH native played his collegiate career between Colgate University, and Northern Michigan University. In 168 NCAA games, he had 22 goals and 49 assists for 71 points.
Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Myllari Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Harris Named to ECHL All-Star Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Aleardi Named Rush Representative at ECHL All-Star Classic - Rapid City Rush
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Dillon Hamaliuk Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Topped 3-1 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: 9 Game Road Trip Begins on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.