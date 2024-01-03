Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Trevor Cosgrove has been selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

Cosgrove, 26, is in his second season as a professional, splitting time between the Railers and Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. In 25 games with Worcester this season, he has three goals and fourteen assists. Cosgrove is leading the Railers defensemen in points, and is third amongst ECHL defensemen in shots taken at 80. The 6'0, 201lb defenseman is currently up with Bridgeport, having played in two games for the Islanders this season.

Prior to playing professional hockey, the Exeter, NH native played his collegiate career between Colgate University, and Northern Michigan University. In 168 NCAA games, he had 22 goals and 49 assists for 71 points.

