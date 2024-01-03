Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-16-3-1) conquered the Atlanta Gladiators (11-18-0-0) by a score of 3-1 on Sunday night at Enmarket Arena.

At 11:53 of the first period, Savannah struck first when Jordan Kaplan banged home a rebound for his fifth goal of the year. Sunday's goal marked Kaplan's second straight game with a goal.

Micah Miller tied the game with a shorthanded goal 55 seconds into the second period, but Savannah would regain the lead before the halfway point of the game.

At 7:11, Brent Pedersen broke away through the neutral zone and skated hard down the ice, ripping a shot from the right circle past Brad Barone for his eighth goal in 2023-24. Pedersen's tally ended up being the game-decider, giving him his ECHL-leading 6th game-winning goal.

In the third period, Nolan Valleau delivered an insurance goal with a shot from the left circle over the left shoulder of Barone to give the Ghost Pirates a 3-1 lead at 7:09. The goal was Valleau's first of the season and first since April 15, 2023.

Jordan Papirny secured the victory for Savannah with 29 saves on 30 shots. The Ghost Pirates went 0-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Ghost Pirates will return to action on January 5 in Jacksonville when they play the Icemen at 7:00 p.m. You can watch/listen to Friday's game on FloSports and Mixlr.

