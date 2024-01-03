Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that captain Patrick Grasso has been selected to participate in the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Grasso, 27, was named the team's captain prior to the 2023-24 season and has 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 29 games. Grasso had his best professional season in 2022-23 where he totaled 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points in 64 games. His 37 goals set a record for most goals in a regular season in franchise history. Grasso was named ECHL Player of the Week (Dec. 5-11) for scoring six goals in three games against the Norfolk Admirals. In 161 ECHL games with Adirondack, the right-shooting forward has 76 goals and 53 assists for 129 points. Grasso's 76 goals are one behind the franchise lead of 77 held by Brian Ward.

Last season, Grasso earned two American Hockey League stints with Utica and Cleveland.

Before his professional career, Grasso spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire where he served as an assistant captain for his final two years. Grasso played in 138 games at the NCAA D-I level and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

Grasso played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa with the Buccaneers. In his four seasons, Grasso skated in 196 games and recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points.

