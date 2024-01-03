Jack Becker Scores Twice in 100th Pro Game But Steelheads Lose to Royals

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (22-8-0-1, 45pts) fell to the Reading Royals (12-14-1-1, 26pts) by a final score of 7-3 Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,215 at the Idaho Central Arena to begin a season long six-game homestand. It was the 13th straight sellout this season and Idaho has now sold-out in 15 of 16 home games. Idaho and Reading will clash on Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Reading led 1-0 after the first period as Nicholas Ouellet (1st) scored his first professional goal with 6:58 left in the first period. Idaho had two power-plays in the frame as they outshot the Royals 13-8 in the frame.

Kenny Johnson grabbed his first professional goal just 31 seconds into the second period making it 2-0. At 2:10 of the frame Willie Knierim (3rd) pulled Idaho back within one. Demetrious Koumontzis from the top of the right circle fed Jack Becker in the high slot. From there Becker let a wrist shot that was tipped home in front by Knierim. Reading re-gained a two-goal lead 2:25 later on a power-play score from Tyson Fawcett. Royals led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play with second period shots favoring the Steelheads 10-8.

The Royals opened the third period striking for three goals in just 57 seconds to capture a 6-1 lead just 6:43 into the final frame getting goals from Tevor Thurston, Adam Brubacher, and Shane Sellar. At 9:20 of the frame Jack Becker (13th) made it 6-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot low glove side with assists from Cody Haiskanen and Matt Register. Becker (14th) then scored a shot-handed goal 2:14 later as Demetrios Koumontzis from the left circle hit Becker driving the net where he directed home a back hand. With 1:52 left Austin Master got the Royals on the board to cap of the 7-3 win.

David Tendeck made 14 saves on 19 shots in the loss and was pulled 5:59 into the third period. Bryan Thomson allowed two goals against on nine shots in 14:01 of relief. Parker Gahagen made 38 saves on 41 shots in the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Shane Sellar (REA, 1-2-3)

2) Jack Becker (2-1-3, 6 shots)

3) Devon Paliani (REA, 0-3-3)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-4 on the power-play while Reading was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Reading 41-28.

- Idaho is 3-4-0 all-time vs. Reading and 3-3-0 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Ben Zloty (DNP)did not dress for Idaho.

- Jack Becker scored two goals for his second straight game and tallied an assist for a career high three points in his 100th professional game.

- Demtrios Koumontzis tallied two assists while Matt Register, Cody Haiskanen, and Roman Rodzinski each recorded one.

