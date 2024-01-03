Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins has been named an All-Star for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.
This is the first career All-Star nod for Hawkins, who currently sits second among all ECHL players and is leading Toledo with 40 points (17G, 23A). His 133 shots lead all players in the ECHL, and his 18 power play points is tied for the league lead. Hawkins is currently on a ten-game point streak in which he has 16 points (6G, 10A).
Last year, the 29-year-old posted career-bests in goals (39), assists (42), and points (81). His 39 goals set a new Toledo Walleye single season record while his 81 points is second most in a Walleye single year. His performance named him to the 2022-2023 ECHL First Team while setting a Toledo Walleye record with an 18-game consecutive point streak from February 11 through March 26, 2023.
In his Walleye career, the Macomb Township, Michigan native sits fourth in points with 185 while his 91 goals are tied with AJ Jenks for fourth most. His 94 career assists are tied with Alden Hirschfeld for fifth most. He also ranks third in power play goals for a Walleye career with 32.
