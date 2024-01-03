Romanov Returns from San Jose

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Georgi Romanov

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Georgi Romanov(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Georgi Romanov has been reassigned from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Romanov, 23, returned to the Barracuda on December 19. The Yekaterinburg, Russia native is 2-1-0 in a Thunder uniform with a 3.69 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. In his last start for Wichita, he stopped 31 shots in a 4-3 loss on December 17 at Tulsa.

In 10 games for the Barracuda, Romanov is 3-4-2 with a 3.52 goals-against and a .893 save percentage.

Last season, Romanov played in 31 games last year for Gornyak-UGMK in the VHL (Vysshaya hokkeinaya liga), which is considered the second-highest level of pro hockey in Russia. He went 8-13-5 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Wichita returns home this Friday to begin a three-in-three against heated rival, Allen.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.