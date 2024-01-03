Americans Weekly
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight before hitting the road on Thursday for a three-game weekend series in Wichita. The Americans took two out of three against the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans are four points behind fourth place Tulsa in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 12-17-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, December 29th
Score: Allen 6 vs. Idaho 2 Final
Saturday, December 30th
Score: Allen 1 vs. Idaho 5 Final
Sunday, December 31st
Score: Allen 5 vs. Idaho 4 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, January 3, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 5th, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 6th, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 7, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 4:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Colby McAuley
Assists - (21) Hank Crone
Points - (31) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (8) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (15) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone and Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley and Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier
Plus/Minus - (+9) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (69) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.918) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (3.27) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (6) Leevi Merilainen and Mark Sinclair
Americans Notables:
- Hank Crone is on a season-high 11-game point streak.
- Hank Crone leads the Americans with 31 points.
- Hank Crone is third in the ECHL averaging 1.55 points per game.
- Colby McAuley is tied for the league lead with eight power play goals.
- Kris Myllari is tied for the ECHL lead with 18 power play points.
- After starting the season 1-7-0 at home, the Americans have won four of their last five home games.
- Allen has won two straight series.
- Allen is 8-4-1 when scoring first.
- The Americans power play ranks fourth overall at 24.8 %.
- Leevi Merilainen is 3-0 against Idaho this season.
- Allen is tied for third overall with four shorthanded goals.
