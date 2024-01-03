Americans Weekly

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight before hitting the road on Thursday for a three-game weekend series in Wichita. The Americans took two out of three against the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans are four points behind fourth place Tulsa in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 12-17-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, December 29th

Score: Allen 6 vs. Idaho 2 Final

Saturday, December 30th

Score: Allen 1 vs. Idaho 5 Final

Sunday, December 31st

Score: Allen 5 vs. Idaho 4 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, January 3, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, January 5th, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 6th, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, January 7, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 4:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Colby McAuley

Assists - (21) Hank Crone

Points - (31) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (8) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (15) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (2) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone and Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (2) Colby McAuley and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Plus/Minus - (+9) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (69) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.918) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (3.27) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (6) Leevi Merilainen and Mark Sinclair

Americans Notables:

- Hank Crone is on a season-high 11-game point streak.

- Hank Crone leads the Americans with 31 points.

- Hank Crone is third in the ECHL averaging 1.55 points per game.

- Colby McAuley is tied for the league lead with eight power play goals.

- Kris Myllari is tied for the ECHL lead with 18 power play points.

- After starting the season 1-7-0 at home, the Americans have won four of their last five home games.

- Allen has won two straight series.

- Allen is 8-4-1 when scoring first.

- The Americans power play ranks fourth overall at 24.8 %.

- Leevi Merilainen is 3-0 against Idaho this season.

- Allen is tied for third overall with four shorthanded goals.

