Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic

DULUTH, Ga.The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that forward Mitch Fossier will represent the club at the 2024 All-Star Classic.

Through 22 games played this season with Atlanta, the Alpharetta, Georgia native has accumulated 28 total points (10G, 18A) while also holding a +10 plus/minus. This past season, his rookie year in the ECHL, Fossier recorded an impressive 57 points (21G, 36A) in just 47 appearances with the Maine Mariners.

Fossier's professional career began with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in 2020-21, where he tallied eight points (5g-3a) in 19 games.

Following his brief tenure in the American Hockey League, the playmaking forward departed for Slovakia, where he'd spend all of the 2021-22 season, producing 27 points (15g-12a) in 38 regular season games with Banska Bystrica, while also accumulating four points (2g-2a) in nine playoff contests.

Before beginning his professional career, Fossier, 27, recorded 128 points (38g-90a) in 134 games played with the University of Maine. During his time as a Black Bear, Fossier served as the club's captain in 2019-20, and also earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection that same year.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! The game will also air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Please find the entire roster, below.

Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

