Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga.The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that forward Mitch Fossier will represent the club at the 2024 All-Star Classic.
Through 22 games played this season with Atlanta, the Alpharetta, Georgia native has accumulated 28 total points (10G, 18A) while also holding a +10 plus/minus. This past season, his rookie year in the ECHL, Fossier recorded an impressive 57 points (21G, 36A) in just 47 appearances with the Maine Mariners.
Fossier's professional career began with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in 2020-21, where he tallied eight points (5g-3a) in 19 games.
Following his brief tenure in the American Hockey League, the playmaking forward departed for Slovakia, where he'd spend all of the 2021-22 season, producing 27 points (15g-12a) in 38 regular season games with Banska Bystrica, while also accumulating four points (2g-2a) in nine playoff contests.
Before beginning his professional career, Fossier, 27, recorded 128 points (38g-90a) in 134 games played with the University of Maine. During his time as a Black Bear, Fossier served as the club's captain in 2019-20, and also earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection that same year.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! The game will also air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
Please find the entire roster, below.
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
