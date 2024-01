Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are excired to announce goaltender Ryan Bednard has been selected to the 2024 ECHL All-Star Team as part of the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.

Swamp Rabbits fans can watch Bednard represent Greenville in the league's midseason showcase, hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates, on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

Bednard's all-star selection is the first of his five-year professional career. Through 15 games in the 2023-24 campaign, the 6'5", 207-pound net-minder compiled a record of 8-7-0-0 with one shutout, a 3.27 GAA, and 0.903 SV%. With his lone shutout earned thus far, Bednard became the Swamp Rabbits all-time leader with 7 to his credit.

A native of Macomb Township, Mich. Bednard, boasts a record of 65-52-10-3 in 133 ECHL games with 9 shutouts, a 2.85 GAA, and 0.909 SV% with the Swmap Rabbits, Wheeling Nailers, and South Carolina Stingrays. Four of his five professional seasons have come in The Upstate, earning a record of 49-33-7-3 with his team record 7 shutouts, a 2.78 GAA, and 0.912 SV% in 94 games. Additionally, Bednard has logged 17 games, 6 wins, and one shutout in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch, Hershey Bears, Abbotsford Canucks, and Belleville Senators. Before turning professional, the 26 year-old backstopper skated in the NCAA with Bowling Green State University, the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, and the NAHL with the Johnstown Tomahawks. He was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#206).

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

ECHL All-Star Roster

Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

