Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Peter Bates has been selected to represent the Thunder at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and streamed via FloHockey.
Bates, 27, is off to the best start of his pro career. The Evanston, Illinois native is third in the league in points (38) and tied for third in goals (17). He needs just two points to equal his season totals from a year ago when he had 40 points (22g, 18a) in 70 games for Wichita. He has already surpassed his career-high in assists, tallying 21 so far this year.
Prior to turning pro, he attended St. Norbert College. He led all of NCAA Division III in scoring when he racked up 58 points (28g-30a) in 31 games and was named the 2021-22 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year. He was also named as the Sid Watson Award winner, which is presented to the best player at the men's NCAA Division III level by the American Hockey Coaches Association. In 2019-20, he earned the NCHA Player of the Year, AHCA First Team All-American, All-USCHO Second Team and named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League.
The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score.
The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. Click HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.
The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony and are on sale for $75 per person.
