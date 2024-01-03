Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Peter Bates has been selected to represent the Thunder at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, January 15 at 7 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and streamed via FloHockey.

Bates, 27, is off to the best start of his pro career. The Evanston, Illinois native is third in the league in points (38) and tied for third in goals (17). He needs just two points to equal his season totals from a year ago when he had 40 points (22g, 18a) in 70 games for Wichita. He has already surpassed his career-high in assists, tallying 21 so far this year.

Prior to turning pro, he attended St. Norbert College. He led all of NCAA Division III in scoring when he racked up 58 points (28g-30a) in 31 games and was named the 2021-22 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year. He was also named as the Sid Watson Award winner, which is presented to the best player at the men's NCAA Division III level by the American Hockey Coaches Association. In 2019-20, he earned the NCHA Player of the Year, AHCA First Team All-American, All-USCHO Second Team and named to the NCHA All-Conference Team.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League.

The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

ECHL All-Star Roster

Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. Click HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony and are on sale for $75 per person.

