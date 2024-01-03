Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star

CINCINNATI, OH - Defensemen Jalen Smereck of the Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, has been selected as the team's 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic representative. The event will be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

The Detroit, Michigan native is on pace for a career year having collected 35 points (6g, 29a) through just 29 games played. Not only is Smereck the Cyclones' top scorer, but his 29 assists pace the entire ECHL.

The 26-year-old was named ECHL Player of the Week back in late October following a stretch of 10 points during Cincinnati's three-game road trip. A second-year Cyclone, Jalen has been tabbed with leading Cincy's man-advantage for most of this season. He ranks in the top-three in the league of power-play assists for his work operating the unit.

Since the second week of the season, Smereck has led all ECHL defensemen in scoring. Throughout the opening 20 games of the year, the lefty played only five contests in which he did not record a point.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

