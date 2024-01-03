Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024

Boise, ID - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game home series with the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, January 3 at 9:10 PM EST at Idaho Central Arena.

The Royals road series in Idaho continues on Friday, January 5 and Saturday January 6. Both games are scheduled for puck drop at 9:10 PM EST.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The first home game of 2024 is the Royals' Clothe the Community Night promotional game presented by CommunityAid. Fans can place clothes in collection bins at the game and enjoy a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM.

The Royals hoist an 11-14-1-1 record after taking two of the possible six points in their three-game series with the Worcester Railers on December 29-31. Reading defeated the Railers in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday for their lone win of the series. They dropped the series opener on Friday, 5-0, and series finale on Sunday, 2-1.

Brown leads the Royals with 25 points and ties both forward Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in goals (11) and Jo Nardi for the team lead in assists (15). Brown has registered four points (3g-1a) in his last two games.

Idaho enters Wednesday at 22-7-0-1 through 30 games this season. The Steelheads stand in second place in the Western Conference with the most goals scored in the league (141, 4.7 GPG average). They tie Greenville and Utah for the most number of wins at home with an 11-3-0-1 record at Idaho Central Arena. They have won four of their last five home games.

The Steelheads have won seven of their last 10 games but have dropped two of their last three entering the new year. Forward Wade Murphy leads the ECHL in points (47) while forward Mark Russell leads Idaho and the ECHL in goals (22). Defenseman Patrick Kudla is fifth in the league in assists and leads the team with 25.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

