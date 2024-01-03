Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - As one of the top players in the ECHL, forward Max Andreev has been selected to represent the Mavericks at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 15 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Andreev, in his first professional season out of Cornell, leads all rookies with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). Andreev's 28 assists rank No. 2 among all players in the ECHL and his 37 points is a Mavericks team high.

One of the biggest nights from the Moscow native came on December 6 in a 7-5 victory over Idaho at Cable Dahmer Arena. Andreev scored three goals and added an assist for the first Mavericks hat trick in more than a year.

Andreev has 10 multi-point games this season and his 37 total points this season ranks fourth in the ECHL.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

