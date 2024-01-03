Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - As one of the top players in the ECHL, forward Max Andreev has been selected to represent the Mavericks at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 15 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
Andreev, in his first professional season out of Cornell, leads all rookies with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). Andreev's 28 assists rank No. 2 among all players in the ECHL and his 37 points is a Mavericks team high.
One of the biggest nights from the Moscow native came on December 6 in a 7-5 victory over Idaho at Cable Dahmer Arena. Andreev scored three goals and added an assist for the first Mavericks hat trick in more than a year.
Andreev has 10 multi-point games this season and his 37 total points this season ranks fourth in the ECHL.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first of six home games this month on January 19 versus Utah. Single-game and multi-game ticket packages are available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Myllari Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Harris Named to ECHL All-Star Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Aleardi Named Rush Representative at ECHL All-Star Classic - Rapid City Rush
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Dillon Hamaliuk Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Topped 3-1 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: 9 Game Road Trip Begins on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center
- Jacob Hayhurst Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Amid a Five-Game Winning Streak, Mavericks Return Home to a Sellout Crowd Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's