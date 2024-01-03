Myllari Named ECHL All-Star

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans captain Kris Myllari

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans captain Kris Myllari(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Americans Captain Kris Myllari, has been named to the ECHL All Star Roster.

Kris Myllari is in his fourth season with the Americans. He came to Allen during the 2020-2021 season after stints in both Utah and Kansas City that year.

Kris Myllari is off to his best start as a pro with 27 points in 30 games (7 goals and 20 assists). The native of Kanata, Ontario, is tied for the league lead with 18 power play points. He leads the ECHL with 15 power play assists. He's fourth in the ECHL in Defenseman Points with 27. He's fifth overall in assists by a defenseman with 20.

"It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers around the league," said Myllari. "We're starting to play some strong hockey here in Allen, with two big wins over Idaho last weekend. We need to keep it going with four games in five nights this week."

See the full roster below. The Americans return to action tonight at home against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for group or season tickets.

ECHL All-Star Roster

Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.