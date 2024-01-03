Myllari Named ECHL All-Star
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Americans Captain Kris Myllari, has been named to the ECHL All Star Roster.
Kris Myllari is in his fourth season with the Americans. He came to Allen during the 2020-2021 season after stints in both Utah and Kansas City that year.
Kris Myllari is off to his best start as a pro with 27 points in 30 games (7 goals and 20 assists). The native of Kanata, Ontario, is tied for the league lead with 18 power play points. He leads the ECHL with 15 power play assists. He's fourth in the ECHL in Defenseman Points with 27. He's fifth overall in assists by a defenseman with 20.
"It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers around the league," said Myllari. "We're starting to play some strong hockey here in Allen, with two big wins over Idaho last weekend. We need to keep it going with four games in five nights this week."
See the full roster below. The Americans return to action tonight at home against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for group or season tickets.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans captain Kris Myllari
(Dave Dudich)
