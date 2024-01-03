Solar Bears Mitchell Hoelscher Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Mitchell Hoelscher has been named to the ECHL roster for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed on FloHockey.

Hoelscher, 23, is in his fourth professional campaign, with 69 American Hockey League games and 58 ECHL games under his belt. In those 58 ECHL games with Orlando, Atlanta and Indy, Hoelscher has 63 points (19g-44a) and averages 1.09 points per game.

Last season, the 6-foot, 176-pound forward scored 16 points (9g-7a) in 57 games with Springfield in the AHL, and nine points (1g-8a) in six games with the Indy Fuel.

The Waterloo, Ontario native was originally a draft pick of the New Jersey Devils, taken in the sixth round, 172nd overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Solar Bears ECHL All-Star Classic Player Selection History:

Season - Host - Solar Bears Representative

2012-13 - Colorado Eagles - C.J. Severyn (Replaced Nick Petersen)

2013-14 - No game

2014-15 - Orlando Solar Bears - Solar Bears roster (host team)

2015-16 - No game

2016-17 - Adirondack Thunder - Tony Cameranesi (did not play)

2017-18 - Indy Fuel - Nolan Valleau

2018-19 - Toledo Walleye - Brent Pedersen (alternate, did not play)

2019-20 - Wichita Thunder - Michael Brodzinski

2020-21 - No game

2021-22 - Jacksonville Icemen - Brad Barone, Aaron Luchuk

2022-23 - Norfolk Admirals - Michael Brodzinski

2023-24 - Savannah Ghost Pirates - Mitchell Hoelscher

There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

