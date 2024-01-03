K-Wings Come Up Short in Grinder with Komets
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played 59 minutes and 45 seconds of scoreless hockey and lost a defensive slugfest with the Fort Wayne Komets (16-12-1-2) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday, 1-0.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-5-0-0) made 21 saves and held the Komets off the board in the final 59:45 of the game.
Fort Wayne scored the game-winner just 15 seconds into the contest.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 26-22.
Kalamazoo has now taken points in eight of its last 12 games.
The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-14-1-0) for Top Gun Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024
- K-Wings Come Up Short in Grinder with Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Connor Moore Named to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Ty Enns Traded to Iowa - Rapid City Rush
- Railers to Host Autism Acceptance Night this Friday - Worcester Railers HC
- Romanov Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Mitchell Hoelscher Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Ryan Bednard Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brandon Hawkins to Represent Toledo as an ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Bates Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Patrick Grasso Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Myllari Named ECHL All-Star - Allen Americans
- Jonny Tychonick Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thomas Milic Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Peyton Jones Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mitch Fossier Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Atlanta Gladiators
- Max Andreev Selected to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen's Harris Named to ECHL All-Star Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gabriel Chicoine Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Maine Mariners
- Matt Brown Selected to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Luka Profaca Named Oilers Representative for 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones' Jalen Smereck Named 2024 All-Star - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Aleardi Named Rush Representative at ECHL All-Star Classic - Rapid City Rush
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Dillon Hamaliuk Named to 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Topped 3-1 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: 9 Game Road Trip Begins on Friday - Utah Grizzlies
- Savannah Wins Back-To-Back Games vs. Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Hosting Their Second Off-Site Practice Tonight at Line Creek Community Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Jeri-Leon from Rush - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Idaho for First Game of 2024 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Come Up Short in Grinder with Komets
- Kalamazoo Acquires Hometown Rookie in Dougherty, Calisti Recalled from Loan
- Kalamazoo Climbs Standings in Front of 12k, Preps for Two at Home this Week
- K-Wings' Sorenson ECHL AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
- K-Wings Throtle Fuel 7-0 in Front of 4,800 on New Year's Eve