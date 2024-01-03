K-Wings Come Up Short in Grinder with Komets

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played 59 minutes and 45 seconds of scoreless hockey and lost a defensive slugfest with the Fort Wayne Komets (16-12-1-2) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday, 1-0.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-5-0-0) made 21 saves and held the Komets off the board in the final 59:45 of the game.

Fort Wayne scored the game-winner just 15 seconds into the contest.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 26-22.

Kalamazoo has now taken points in eight of its last 12 games.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-14-1-0) for Top Gun Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.