ECHL Transactions - January 3

January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Jimmy Poreda, G

Wichita:

Andy Willis, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Vincent De Mey, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Martin, D traded to Savannah

Allen:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Atlanta:

Add Brendan Hoffman, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Ethan De Jong, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Benito Posa, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brett Bulmer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Ty Enns, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Newfoundland:

Delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Idaho

Delete Joe Masonius, D traded to Cincinnati

Norfolk:

Delete Ryan Foss, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F traded to Iowa [1/2]

Savannah:

Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Will Cullen, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Add Kyle Lane, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kyle Lane, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

