ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 3, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Jimmy Poreda, G
Wichita:
Andy Willis, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Vincent De Mey, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Martin, D traded to Savannah
Allen:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Puricelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Atlanta:
Add Brendan Hoffman, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Ethan De Jong, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Benito Posa, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Brett Bulmer, F signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Ty Enns, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Add William Provost, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Newfoundland:
Delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Idaho
Delete Joe Masonius, D traded to Cincinnati
Norfolk:
Delete Ryan Foss, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Stevens, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F traded to Iowa [1/2]
Savannah:
Delete Simon Pinard, F recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Will Cullen, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jared Power, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego
Utah:
Add Kyle Lane, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kyle Lane, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
