Red Wings Recall Smith, Assign Ehn

November 16, 2019





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned forward Christoffer Ehn to the Griffins.

ï»¿Smith, 21, has tallied seven points (3-4-7) and a team-high 27 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger has skated in five games with the Red Wings this season during his NHL debut and recorded five PIM while averaging 8:58 of ice time. He became the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo at Little Caesars Arena.

ï»¿A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins during a three-game stint near the end of the 2016-17 season. During his rookie year in 2018-19, he recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and ranked eighth among first-year AHL skaters with 86 PIM in 64 regular season games for Grand Rapids before posting two assists and nine PIM in four Calder Cup Playoff contests. He has skated in 77 career AHL games, totaling 20 points (9-11-20) and 115 PIM.

ï»¿Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario, native played four seasons (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League. In 236 games between Barrie, Guelph and Kitchener, he accumulated 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 PIM and twice led the league in PIM (2016-17 and 2015-16).

ï»¿Ehn, 23, has played in 14 games with the Red Wings this season, averaging 11:53 of ice time and tallying two PIM. Selected in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Ehn shows nine points (3-6-9) and eight PIM in 74 career games for the Red Wings since 2018-19. He became the 173rd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he returned to Detroit's lineup on Nov. 6, 2018 vs. Vancouver.

ï»¿The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward appeared in 17 games with the Griffins last season - his first in North America - and recorded seven points (2-5-7), a plus-four rating and eight PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff contests, he finished with two points (0-2-2), a plus-three rating and two PIM.

ï»¿A native of Skara, Sweden, Ehn skated in 147 games with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-18 and recorded 32 points (11-21-32). He produced career highs in goals (7), assists (10) and points (17) in 2017-18. Ehn helped Frolunda win back-to-back Champions League Tournament crowns in 2016-17 and 2015-2016 and an SHL title in 2015-2016. He's also represented Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2015.

ï»¿The Griffins (8-6-1-1) play at the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

