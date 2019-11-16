Devils Special Teams Struggle In 3-2 Loss

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Marian Studenic (left) and Egor Sharangovich of the Binghamton Devils eye the Springfield Thunderbirds

(Binghamton Devils) Marian Studenic (left) and Egor Sharangovich of the Binghamton Devils eye the Springfield Thunderbirds(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils surrendered a shorthanded goal in the third period in a 3-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at home on Saturday night.

Chris Conner started off the scoring on the power play for the Devils at 6:29 of the first period. Conner deflected a pass from Ben Street that slid past Thunderbirds goaltender Philippe Desrosiers and gave Binghamton an early 1-0 lead. Street and Cumiskey picked up the assists on the play.

Marian Studenic was sent to the penalty box on a tripping call, giving Springfield an opportunity to tie the game at one on the power play. Blaine Byron sent a diving pass over to Aleksi Saarela who flung the puck back to Owen Tippett out in front of the net. Tippett blasted a one-timer past Devils netminder Gilles Senn with 2:37 remaining in the first frame. Saarela and Byron tallied assists on the play.

Just 0:58 into the second stanza, Brett Seney lifted the Devils to their second lead of the game. Street brought the puck around the right wall and sent it out in front to Seney who tapped it in for the 2-1 Binghamton lead. Street was credited with the sole assist on the play.

More penalty trouble for the Devils gave the Thunderbirds their second power-play goal of the game. Saarela tied the game at two for Springfield, rocketing one into the back of the net from the left-wing circle. Matt Mangene and Blaine Byron registered the assists on the play at 3:46 into the second. The game was tied to start the third with the Devils holding a 24-14 shot advantage.

The Thunderbirds logged their first lead of the game on a shorthanded goal 1:43 into the third period. Racing down the ice on a two-on-one, Springfield's Dominic Toninato threw a shot at Senn, picked up his own rebound, and scored on his second chance. Anthony Greco was credited with the only assist on the play. Springfield's 3-2 lead held and Senn had 17 saves on the night.

The Devils are back home next Friday against the Belleville Senators for Olum's Night. Fans can enter to win a FREE recliner every period. Also, college students can ash in on $10 tickets every Friday home game and get either a FREE drink or slider at Craft after the game. Saturday the Devils host the Rochester Americans for You're your Melon Night. Fans can get a ticket and special Devils beanie in an effort to help put a hat on every child battling cancer. Also on Saturday, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.