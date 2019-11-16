Chicago Wolves Blanked by Wild
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced to guide the Iowa Wild to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Iowa forward Dmitry Sokolov scored a pair of goals to send the Wolves (7-9-1-0) to their third consecutive home loss. The Wolves and Wild meet at 5 p.m. Sunday in Des Moines.
"They're a good team," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "Yeah, get on the bus, try to recover the best that we can and have a good performance tomorrow. That's what we're focused on."
The Wild (9-3-2-1) opened the scoring at 9:58 of the first when forward Kyle Bauman spied Sokolov open in the left circle and fed him for a quick redirect.
Midway through the second, Bauman circled below the goal line and found Sokolov open again in the left circle for a quick blast that banged off the post and home for a 2-0 Iowa lead.
The Wild pushed the margin to 3-0 when defenseman Keaton Thompson knuckled home a puck from the blue line at 4:37 of the third. The puck appeared to exit the offensive zone before Thompson shot it, but the play isn't on the list of reviewable actions.
Kahkonen (7-2-0) earned his second shutout of the season while Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks (4-5-1) posted 29 saves.
After traveling to Iowa on Sunday, the Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Tuesday night to face San Antonio in their 1,000th regular-season home game. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
