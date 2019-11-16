Chicago Wolves Blanked by Wild

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced to guide the Iowa Wild to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Iowa forward Dmitry Sokolov scored a pair of goals to send the Wolves (7-9-1-0) to their third consecutive home loss. The Wolves and Wild meet at 5 p.m. Sunday in Des Moines.

"They're a good team," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "Yeah, get on the bus, try to recover the best that we can and have a good performance tomorrow. That's what we're focused on."

The Wild (9-3-2-1) opened the scoring at 9:58 of the first when forward Kyle Bauman spied Sokolov open in the left circle and fed him for a quick redirect.

Midway through the second, Bauman circled below the goal line and found Sokolov open again in the left circle for a quick blast that banged off the post and home for a 2-0 Iowa lead.

The Wild pushed the margin to 3-0 when defenseman Keaton Thompson knuckled home a puck from the blue line at 4:37 of the third. The puck appeared to exit the offensive zone before Thompson shot it, but the play isn't on the list of reviewable actions.

Kahkonen (7-2-0) earned his second shutout of the season while Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks (4-5-1) posted 29 saves.

After traveling to Iowa on Sunday, the Wolves return to Allstate Arena on Tuesday night to face San Antonio in their 1,000th regular-season home game.

