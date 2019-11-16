Reign Swamped by Gulls

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign fell for the first time this season against San Diego, in a 6-2 final on Friday evening at Toyota Arena. Defenseman Sean Durzi scored his first career professional goal, with forward Rasmus Kupari also tallying in defeat.

Date: November 15, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1115BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1115Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1115PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (8-5-2-0)

SD Record: (6-7-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 -- 2

SD 1 2 3 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 25 1/4

SD 55 2/9

Three Stars -

1. Chris Wideman (SD)

2. Sam Carrick (SD)

3. Sean Durzi (ONT)

W: Anthony Stolarz (6-4-0)

L: Cal Petersen (8-5-2)

Next Game: Saturday, November 16, 2019 @ San Diego - 7:00 PM PST @ Pechanga Arena

