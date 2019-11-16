Reign Swamped by Gulls
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell for the first time this season against San Diego, in a 6-2 final on Friday evening at Toyota Arena. Defenseman Sean Durzi scored his first career professional goal, with forward Rasmus Kupari also tallying in defeat.
Date: November 15, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
ONT Record: (8-5-2-0)
SD Record: (6-7-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 1 -- 2
SD 1 2 3 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 25 1/4
SD 55 2/9
Three Stars -
1. Chris Wideman (SD)
2. Sam Carrick (SD)
3. Sean Durzi (ONT)
W: Anthony Stolarz (6-4-0)
L: Cal Petersen (8-5-2)
Next Game: Saturday, November 16, 2019 @ San Diego - 7:00 PM PST @ Pechanga Arena
