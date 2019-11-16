Heat Take on Barracuda Saturday at Stockton Arena

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, November 16, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSJ.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Corey Schueneman with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

Stockton and San Jose face off for the second time this season on Saturday as the Heat look to salvage a weekend split of two Pacific Division contests.

The Heat come into Saturday's game off a 5-2 loss at Stockton Arena to division-leading Tucson, while the Barracuda haven't played since a 9-3 setback Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls.

In the teams' lone meeting this season, Stockton took a shootout victory by a 3-2 final score on Nov. 1.

CATCH FROESE

Heat captain Byron Froese registered his eighth goal of the season in Friday's contest against the Tucson Roadrunners, redirecting a shot past netminder Eric Comrie for his eighth lamp-lighter of the season - a mark that ties him with Buddy Robinson for the team lead. The captain now has a goal in four of Stockton's last six games.

BOUNCING BACK

The Heat have been strong when coming off losses so far this season, earning at least a point in four of five games after taking any kind of defeat. After losing in regulation, Stockton is 2-0 on the year with a pair of comfortable wins over the San Diego Gulls, 5-1 on October 18 and 6-3 on Monday.

SOPHOMORE SWOONS

Second-year forwards Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin lead the way for Stockton on the offensive end, tied for the team lead with 14 points on the year. Phillips boasts the higher goal total with five, while Gawdin has four to go with double-digit assists. Both are tied with two power play goals on the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS MATCHUP

Saturday's game features what on paper should be a mismatch between Stockton's high-powered power play unit - second in the AHL at 28.8-percent on the year - and San Jose's penalty kill, which ranks 30th at 74.5-percent. Last time the teams got together, Stockton popped in a pair of goals on the man-advantage while limiting San Jose to just 1-for-8.

SWIMMING UPSTREAM

Stockton's shootout victory over the Barracuda in the first meeting between the teams this year was the Heat's sixth all-time victory over San Jose on home ice. Coming into Saturday's game, the Heat are just 6-13-4-1 at Stockton Arena against their Pacific Division counterparts.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.