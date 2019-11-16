Berdin Big again in OT Win

The Manitoba Moose (8-8-0-0) claimed a 2-1 overtime victory against the San Antonio Rampage (6-4-3-2) on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

To start the first period, former Moose Ryan Olsen saw an opportunity to give the Rampage the advantage however Mikhail Berdin closed the door and kept San Antonio off the board. The Rampage were granted one power play in the first frame however the Moose killed off their 22nd straight penalty keeping the first period tied 0-0. Mikhail Berdin stopped all 20 shots he faced in the first frame.

Midway through the second period, Andrei Chibisov scored the first goal of the game on a backhand feed from Jansen Harkins. Less than two minutes later, San Antonio responded on the power play as Derrick Pouliot found Nathan Walker on the breakaway tying the game 1-1. Rampage goaltender Ville Husso also picked up an assist on Walker's tally.

The third period was a battle between goaltenders. The Moose racked up 11 shots on net in the third frame, which was the most they registered in the contest. San Antonio had a chance of their own with a man advantage however the third went scoreless and the game needed extra time.

Just over two minutes into overtime, Joey LaLeggia was called for a slash and Manitoba brought out an extra man. On the power play, Chibisov set up Griffith for the overtime winner.

Quick Hits

The Moose have collected five straight wins, all five being on home ice

Mikhail Berdin has stopped 180 of his last 183 shots

Jansen Harkins (3G, 12A) and Sami Niku (3G, 7A) extend their point streaks to eight-games What's Next?

The Moose take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Bell MTS Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

