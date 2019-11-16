Primeau, Rocket Shut out Sound Tigers with a 3-0 Victory
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Rocket hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancerï¿½Â¢ game in partnership with LEUCAN, a not-for-profit organization that fights pediatric cancers, on Saturday night at Place Bell. Patience was the key for the Rocket as they took on the Bridegeport Sound Tigers. It was a grueling 53 minutes of penalty-filled hockey, but Michael McCarron was finally able to snap the deadlock with seven minutes to play, leading to a 3-0 decision over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Cayden Primeau stopped all 20 shots he faced, earning his first professional shutout.
The Rocket, sporting their purple uniforms to represent Hockey Fights Cancer, were off to an inspirational start, controlling most of the play early in the contest. Their rhythm was broken up, however, by a series of minor penalties in which the league's second-ranked penalty kill with ease. Despite eight minutes of powerplay time, the Sound Tigers only threw six shots at Cayden Primeau; one more than the Rocket registered on Jared Coreau. Through one, the game remained scoreless.
Discipline, or lack thereof, headlined the second period, as it did in the first. Laval were penalized two more times in the middle frame, while Bridgeport were called for three of their own, bringing the game's total to 10. Neither side were able to capitalize on their man advantages, leaving the score deadlocked at 0-0 through two periods of play. Shots were 19-17 in favour of the Rocket at the second intermission.
Michael McCarron broke the ice, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead at the 13:00 mark of the third period. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native used every bit of his 6'6'' frame to cause havoc in front of Coreau and bang home a Riley Barber rebound bringing the 4, 961 fans at Place Bell to a roar. Lukas Vejdemo and Jake Evans added empty netters to seal it for the Rocket.
"It feels good, definitely wanted to bounce back. The guys helped me out a lot, making key blocks at the right time. Biggest thing is the win [...] You got to go in every game the same way with everything you have," said Primeau after the game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: McCarron (Barber, Belzile) | Vejdemo (Olofsson, Cox) | Evans
BRI:
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: (0/4) | IN/PK: (7/7)
BRI | AN/PP: (0/7) | IN/PK: (4/4)
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Primeau (20/20) BRI: Coreau (29/30)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. McCarron - LAV 2. Primeau - LAV 3. Coreau - BRI
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
