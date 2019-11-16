Wild Tame Wolves in 3-0 Win

ROSEMONT, ILL. - Iowa Wild (9-3-2-1; 21 pts.) earned back to back shutouts for the first time since Nov. 14-16, 2018 as the team blanked the Chicago Wolves (7-9-1-0; 15 pts.) by a score of 3-0 Saturday evening.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead at 9:58 in the first period as forward Dmitry Sokolov netted his first goal of the season. Forward Kyle Bauman skated into the slot and fought off defenders before dishing a pass to Sokolov at the far post. Sokolov tapped the feed past the outstretched pad of goaltender Garret Sparks (29 saves) for the tally. Defenseman Josh Atkinson earned the secondary assist.

Through the first 20 minutes of play, Iowa led 1-0 and the Wild owned a 16-8 shot advantage.

Bauman and Sokolov connected once again in the second period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead. Bauman carved behind the net before tossing the puck out in front for Sokolov. He caught the pass in the slot and rifled the puck into the top right corner of the net for the goal, coming at 8:44 in the middle frame. Forward Kyle Rau was credited with the secondary assist on the tally, which gave Sokolov is first multi-goal contest since Dec. 8, 2018.

Heading into the third period, Iowa led 2-0 and had a 28-12 shot advantage.

Defenseman Keaton Thompson scored his first goal in a Wild sweater as he extended Iowa's lead to 3-0 at 4:37 in the third period. Chicago attempted to clear the puck from their defensive zone, but Thompson intercepted the puck at the blueline and one-timed it on net. His shot knuckled past Sparks for the tally, his first goal since March 30, 2018. Atkinson recorded his second assist of the game on the play, the first multi-point game of his career.

Wild netminder Kaapo Kahkonen (22 saves) kept Chicago off the board for the rest of the period and at the final buzzer, the Wild skated away with the 3-0 victory. As a team, the Wild pushed its shutout streak to 122:32 and it was the first time in team history the team earned a regular season shutout against the Wolves.

Iowa outshot the Wolves 32-22 in the 3-0 win. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

These two teams will rematch Sunday evening at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

