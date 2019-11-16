Ads Top Sens for 7th Straight Win

November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Belleville, ON- Milwaukee's power play continued to click and goalie Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators Saturday at CAA Arena.

The Admirals have won seven straight games and sit in first place in the Central Division. Milwaukee's power play is converting at 46.4% (13-28) over the winning streak.

It was the first-ever meeting between the teams. It was also the first time the Admirals played against an Ottawa Senators affiliate since the Ads played Grand Rapids while the Griffins were affiliated with the Sens on Mar. 29, 2002.

Ingram improved to 5-0-1 in his career against Belleville. Ingram appeared in five games against the Senators while a member of the Syracuse Crunch.

Admirals defenseman Alex Carrier picked up a pair of assists in the game to move upon to 100 assists in his career. He is the first Admirals defenseman to reach that milestone since the team joined the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2001. Only four other Admirals (Cal O'Reilly, Darren Haydar, Rich Peverley, and Simon Gamache) have reached that total in the Ads AHL history.

Milwaukee had a 2-1 lead after the first period. Both of the Admirals goals were scored on the power play. The first one came at 14:45 when Cole Schneider banged in a rebound off the left pad of goalie Filip Gustavsson at 14:45 for his sixth goal of the season (third on the power play). Colin Blackwell and Carrier recorded the assists. The assists extended the points streaks of Blackwell and Carrier to three games and four games, respectively.

Belleville tied the game at 15:50 when Morgan Klimchuk fired a wrist shot from between the circles for his fifth goal of the year.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead with a Rem Pitlick power play goal at 16:55. Pitlick, camped in the slot, deflected a Carrier shot into the goal for his third goal of the season. He has scored a goal in three straight games. Carrier and Daniel Carr recorded the assists. The point for Carr moved his points streak to seven games.

The Admirals moved the lead to 3-1 at 6:46 of the second period. Daniel Carr skated the puck to the right circle in the Senators zone and wired a wrist shot past Gustavsson for his ninth goal of the season. Schneider and Tommy Novak were awarded the helpers. Novak has points in three straight games for the Admirals.

The Senators moved within a goal when Rudolfs Balcers deflected a shot from the slot into the net for his third goal of the season. The power play goal by Balcers was scored tag 13:15 of the second frame.

The Admirals reached four goals for the fourth straight game when Jeremy Davies ripped a wrist shot into the goal for his second tally of the season. Davies had just exited the penalty box and converted a Blackwell pass at 19:48 of the second. Fred Allard also earned an assist on the goal.

The Admirals road trip continues Tues., Nov. 19 at Iowa. Milwaukee returns to UWM Panther Arena Sat., Nov. 23 to host the Grand Rapids Griffins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.