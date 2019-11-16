Miska Notches 39-Save Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Condors
November 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska stopped all 39 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season, as Colorado defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 3-0 on Friday. Forward Sheldon Dries collected a goal and an assist, while defenseman Calle Rosen also posted a multi-point performance with a pair of assists. The Eagles penalty kill proved pivotal, going a perfect 5-for-5 with a shorthanded goal.
Colorado would claim the game's first goal when defenseman Conor Timmins took advantage of some 4-on-4 hockey when he stepped into a slapshot from the blueline and beat Condors goalie Stuart Skinner to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 6:56 into the contest. Bakersfield would outshoot Colorado, 12-10 in the first period, but some strong play from Miska would send the Eagles to the first intermission with a 1-0 advantage.
Colorado would build on its lead just 22 seconds into the second period when Dries stripped a puck deep in the Bakersfield zone and skated between the circles before burying a wrister to make it a 2-0 Eagles lead. The Condors would dominate the shots on goal in the middle frame, but Colorado's penalty kill would slam the door on 1:05 of 5-on-3 action for the Condors, allowing the Eagles to head to the dressing room still on top, 2-0.
Bakersfield would continue to generate opportunities in the third period, outshooting Colorado, 15-12 in the final 20 minutes. More highlight reel saves from Miska would keep the Condors at a distance, while defenseman Mark Alt would add a shorthanded, empty-net goal with just 22 seconds remaining in the contest to give the Eagles the 3-0 victory.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while also being outshot by Bakersfield, 39-26. The win was the Eagles third-consecutive victory and now improves their record to 8-6-0-0 on the season.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, November 16th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 16 at Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Admirals, November 16 - Belleville Senators
- Reign Swamped by Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Five in a Row, Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Wreck Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Stockton Falls Friday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Berdin Big again in OT Win - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Admirals - Laval Rocket
- Berdin Leads Moose Past Rampage in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- Miska Notches 39-Save Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.