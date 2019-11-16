Syracuse Crunch to Wear "I Fight For" Patches During Hockey Fights Cancer Night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the team plays the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

As part of the night, the team is wearing lavender specialty jerseys featuring the Hockey Fights Cancer™ logo on the shoulders. The jerseys also have "I Fight For" patches on the right chest featuring the handwritten names of friends and family who have or are battling cancer.

Below is the complete list of names on the patches:

# Player Name on Jersey 8 Nolan Valleau Stu Michaels 11 Dennis Yan Robin Seidman 12 Alex Barre-Boulet Lise Martin 13 Boris Katchouk Grandpa 15 Jimmy Huntington Everyone 16 Otto Somppi Alan Taylor 17 Peter Abbandonato Grandfather 18 Taylor Raddysh Julie Greaves 19 Chris Mueller Nana 22 Ross Colton Grandma 23 Matthew Spencer Grandpa 24 Cameron Gaunce Loreen Hackwelder 25 Cal Foote Fran Dolgon 26 Ben Thomas Sally Wilson 27 Dominik Masin Mindy Lorenz 28 Luke Witkowski Vance Lederman 29 Scott Wedgewood Kelly Collins 30 Spencer Martin Charles Henry 46 Gemel Smith Brenda Davis 62 Danick Martel Everyone 67 Mitchell Stephens Barry Larock 76 Oleg Sosunov A Cure 83 Alexander Volkov A Cure 85 Daniel Walcott Bob Richards 89 Cory Conacher Nan

Following the game, jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse.

