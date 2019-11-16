Condors Score Three Unanswered to Top Eagles, 3-2

LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield forward Tomas Jurco scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the third period, as the Condors netted three unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 on Saturday. Connor Timmins and Sheldon Dries each scored in the loss for Colorado. Hunter Miska suffered his first loss in the last four starts, surrendering three goals on 22 shots.

For the second-straight contest Timmins would kick off the scoring when he skated through the top of the right-wing circle before unfurling a wrister that would light the lamp and give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 7:08 into the contest.

Still on top 1-0 as the two teams began the second period, the Eagles would build upon their lead on a 5-on-3 power play when Dries smashed a rebound on top of the crease past Condors goalie Stuart Skinner to stretch Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 9:47 mark of the middle frame.

Bakersfield would jump on the scoreboard on the power play when forward Josh Currie settled a bouncing puck in the slot and backhanded it into the back of the net to trim the Eagles lead to 2-1 with 2:55 remaining in the second period.

With the period ticking down inside the final minute, the Condors would even things up when Jurco wrapped around the net and flicked the puck off the leg pad of Miska and into the goal to tie the game at 2-2 at the 19:23 mark.

Heading into the final frame still tied at 2-2, Bakersfield would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when Jurco snapped a shot over the shoulder of Miska to put the Condors on top, 3-2 at the 5:02 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would earn a golden opportunity to tie the game when both Logan Day and Ryan McLeod were sent to the penalty box to give Colorado a full, two-minute, 5-on-3 power play in the final seven minutes of the contest. Despite generating several looks, the Eagles would not be able to find the back of the net, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-8 on the man-advantage, while Bakersfield converted on two of five chances on the power play. The Eagles outshot the Condors by a final count of 31-22.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.

